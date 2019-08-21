Less than a week after the application period ended, the school board for Williston Public School District No. 1 has a new member.
The existing board members voted 4-0 on Wednesday, Aug. 21, to appoint Cory Swint to the position, replacing Dr. Theresa Hegge, who resigned to take a job in Bismarck. He will serve until June 2020 when he will have to run to fill the final two years of the term Hegge won in June 2018.
Swint, who owns a plumbing business, has lived in the area for about five years. He and his wife have four children, three of whom are enrolled in the district.
“I want to give back,” Swint told the board members during a special meeting Wednesday.
Swint was one of 14 people who ran for three open positions in the 2018 school board election. In that race, which featured no incumbents, board President Joanna Baltes, board Vice President Thomas Kalil and former board member Hegge all won seats.
Swint praised the efforts of the board to deal with increasing enrollment. He said he had supported proposal to build two new elementary schools and an addition to the high school.
That proposal twice failed to gain the 60 percent needed to pass. Swint said he supported the plan on the second vote because of the work he saw the board members do.
“I really just like the way things are going with them,” he said.