Williston Public School District #1 held a special board meeting on Monday, Jan. 6 to discuss the residency of three students.
The board, minus member Sara Kasmer, first approved a series of teacher contracts for the middle and high school, before going into an executive session to discuss possible residency violations for three students. The information pertaining to each student is confidential, protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. Members of the public were asked to leave the board room as the board discussed three cases. The executive session lasted for nearly an hour, with the board calling individuals into the room to give information about their particular cases.
"What we're here for is to hear from you all, from families that are here that are interested in providing additional information," Board President Joanna Baltes told those assembled.
Once the board members had spoken with everyone, they closed the executive session and the public was once again allowed in. Baltes then informed the board that the next step was to make decisions regarding the three cases, which involved students attending District 1 schools who potentially do not meet the residency requirements. The students in question were not named due to confidentiality. The board was to determine whether information provided was enough to confirm residency within District 1.
Of the three cases, the board only voted on one, unanimously agreeing that information provided was adequate to prove residency. The other two cases were both tabled by the board, giving those involved a chance to provide more detailed information, in the hopes of confirming residency.
Both decisions were not unanimous, however, with board member Cory Swint voting against tabling the first case, and member Heather Wheeler abstaining from voting on the second case, citing a personal connection.
Baltes said that once information on the two tabled cases was presented, the board would meet again to vote on any action regarding them. A date and time for that meeting has not been announced.