The school board for Williston Public School District No. 1 plans to hold a special meeting at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 18, to discuss Monday's joint meeting with the board for Williams County Public School District No. 8.
The meetings will be in the County Commission meeting room in the Williams County Administration Building, 206 E. Broadway. The agenda includes a discussion of Monday's joint meeting, an opportunity for public comment and a possible executive session.
The agenda said the executive session, if it's held, would be for consultation with an attorney, but did not include the topic.