Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams, two candidates for District 8 school board, are holding meet and greet sessions through the middle of February.
"We have scheduled a number of meet and greet events that will allow the public to learn more about our position regarding the issues facing the school districts in Williams County," the pair wrote in a news release. "We would like to personally invite all residents of Williams County to attend at least one of our meet and greet events."
Jundt and Williams will be on the ballot on Feb. 25 in a recall election where they, along with another candidate, Serena Gustaveson, will face District 8 board President Penny Soiseth and board Vice President Curt Sullivan.
Grenora Meet & Greet
Jan. 14, 2020
6 p.m.
120 Main St Grenora (Grenora Senior Center)
Trenton Meet & Greet
Jan. 15, 2020
6:30 p.m.
331 4th Ave E Trenton (Trenton Indian Service Area)
Blacktail Dam Meet & Greet
Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Blacktail Dam Community Center
Ray Meet & Greet
Jan. 23, 2020
6:30 p.m.
101 Main St Ray (Ray City Hall)
Williston Meet & Greet
Jan. 30, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Williston ARC 822 18th St E Williston
Windsong Meet & Greet
Feb. 5, 2020
6:30 p.m.
13672 Redwood Way NW Williston
Missouri Meadows Meet & Greet
Feb. 6, 2020
6:30 p.m.
5481 Snowy Water LN NW Williston
Williston Meet & Greet
Feb. 11, 2020
Noon
Williston Brewing Company 1623 2nd Ave W