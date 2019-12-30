The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted unanimously to put a time limit on its offer to help with an expansion of Williston High School, as well including language to pro-rate its contribution.
In November, the board voted to OK a $3 million contribution over three years to Williston Public School District No. 1 to help with a 400-student addition to WHS. In return, the students from District 8 who currently attend WHS would be able to graduate from there.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the District 8 board added some conditions to that offer and approved sending a letter to District 1 outlining the offer. Board Vice President Curt Sullivan proposed making the contribution contingent on the number of District 8 students who actually go to WHS next year.
There are currently about 120 students from District in grades nine through 11 at WHS. Sullivan suggested that if all of those students attend WHS next year, District 8 would give the full $3 million, but if not, it would give a pro-rated amount based on the number of students. District 1 would have until Jan. 15 to accept the offer.
Earlier this month, the board for District 1 voted not to have any further discussions with District 8 about the possible arrangement until a student of all the school districts in the county is finished. That study, which Williams County is managing, is set to be finished in March.
Two board members, Myles Fisher and Kyle Renner, asked whether the letter would have any effect, since the District 1 board has decided not to continue discussions until the study is finished.
Board President Penny Soiseth argued in favor of a deadline.
"I personally think they've had a lot of time to think about the proposal," she said.
Sherri Heser, business manager for District 8, asked how either district will know how many District 8 student plan to remain at WHS before the start of the 2020-21 school year. She said the board had planned to make the first of two payments in June.
Sullivan said District 1 should be able to have some idea of the number before the 2019-20 school year ends.
After the meeting, Soiseth said the decision to put a deadline on the offer was so District 8 can better plan for the 2020-21 school year. This fall, the board voted to start offering high school for next school year.
Soiseth said it's important for District 8 to know whether District 1 will accept the proposal.
"Our intention was never to go out until (the county study was finished)," she said.