In his first year, Jeffrey Thake, superintendent for Williston Public School District No. 1, focused on small pilot projects to show how personalized learning could work.
This year, the district is rolling out more of those projects and putting some of the more successful ones into more classrooms. That raises some new questions.
First, what’s the best way to measure student progress with personalized learning? Second, what do teachers need to know to lead a different kind of classroom?
District 1 is going to soon have a new ally in looking for the answers to those questions — Boston College’s Lynch School of Education and Human Development.
Joanna Baltes, board president, said the college heard about the district’s pilot programs and was interested in cooperating.
At a special meeting Wednesday evening, the board voted unanimously to OK a memorandum of understanding between the district and the college.
The goal is twofold. The first question is how to prepare teachers to deliver 21st-century, personalized education.
“Together, we will explore how to best train and support teaching professionals as they transition to delivering student-centered learning,” Baltes wrote in a statement.
That fits well with the role the Lynch School plays — preparing teachers.
The second goal is about preparing students. The college and the district will collaborate on finding ways to gather data about student achievement to help evaluate how well personalized education is working.
“There’s not very much research showing how effective personalized learning can be,” Baltes said.
Faculty and staff from the college plan to visit the district in October.
Thake said the two schools are going to meet both in person and virtually. He hopes the college will be able to provide detailed, specific feedback to help improve student learning.
He also helps that this will be the first of many partnerships with colleges and universities. And the work that’s planned could make more districts take notice.
Even though the U.S. Department of Education defined personalized learning in 2010, school districts have been slow to adopt the idea.
“The industrialization and standardization of public education have made it very difficult to transform, or deviate from ‘the way things have always been,’” Thake said.
But, he said, the difference it can make is worth the work.
“Personalized learning is the path to meaningful change, autonomy, and purpose,” he said. The schools who have successfully implemented personalized learning have truly changed the conversation about public education. Williston Public School District No. 1 will be that district in North Dakota.”