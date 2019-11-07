The Williston Public School District No. 1 board voted 4-1 to move forward with an expansion of the district’s high school — if Williams County Public School District No. 8 agrees to pay tuition for high school students.
At a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 7, the District 1 board discussed a proposal from the Williams County Commission to help pay for a 400-student addition to Williston High School. If the proposal moved forward, District 8 would contribute $3 million over two years, both districts would agree to allocate country grant money for 2020 to the project and the county would contribute $4 million.
On Monday, the District 8 board voted 5-0 to OK the contribution. In exchange for that contribution, District 1 would continue to accept some high school students from District 8 until current high school students graduate.
Students in eighth grade this year would attend high school in District 8 next year.
One sticking point Thursday was a question about tuition payments. Under state law, districts can collect taxes to pay for tuition agreements when students are attending grades the district doesn’t offer. Because District 8 plans to start offering high school next year, members of the District 8 board said Monday they thought that meant they wouldn’t need to pay tuition.
On Thursday, though, members of the District 1 board said tuition payments would need to be included.
“I think tuition is an important part of this,” board Vice President Thomas Kalil said.
Board member Heather Wheeler agreed. Adding more students to the high school, even if only students from three grades, would still require more teachers.
“There should be a contribution to pay for those staff,” she said.
Board President Joanna Baltes said she understood there might be difficulty on that point, because District 8 won’t be able to tax residents for tuition. But, she said, there is a cost and that needs to be covered.
“If we’re going to agree to take the students, the 10th, 11th and 12th graders, the operational funds should attach to them,” she said.
Board members were mostly in agreement, however, that the proposal is the starting point for more discussion.
“We don’t need to get lost in the weeds,” Kalil said. “Let’s focus on the positive here. This is a really good opportunity and we should take it.”
Sarah Williams, a District 8 resident whose children attend WHS, said she was concerned that the proposal came so late and that it would mean only current high school students could continue at WHS. She asked the board to consider what would happen to the seventh and eighth graders.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re helping, it feels like we’re just muddying the waters,” she said.
Baltes said the decision about the grades District 8 offers isn’t for the District 1 board. There is a lot of work before the deal is finalized, she said.
“Those are things we can hammer out and we’re going to have to if this deal is going to stay together,” Baltes said. “There are a lot of details that need to be worked out.”
At the meeting Thursday, board member Cory Swint voted against the motion, citing concerns about the district’s previous decision not to take out-of-district students because of overcrowding.