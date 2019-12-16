The school board for Williston Public School District No. 1 approved for a second time a policy to deal with students who might not live inside district boundaries.
At a special meeting Monday, Dec. 16, the board voted 3-0 to OK sending letters out to the parents or guardians of students who staff believe live in another school district. That letter will give them an opportunity to provide additional documentation. If they don’t, or if the documentation isn’t enough, the student will be unenrolled.
Parents also have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the school board.
Amanda Denevan, a District 1 employee, said she thinks there are currently about 50 students whose residence hasn’t been verified.
Thomas Kalil, board vice president, said he thought the policy still made sense. From what district staff told the board, there are cases where multiple calls have been made or letters sent out without a response, meaning students who don’t live in the district are still attending.
“I think we owe it to our constituents to deal with that,” he said.
Board member Cory Swint asked what would happen to students if their parents decided to appeal and asked to be put on a school board agenda after the board’s regular meeting had happened.
“Are they waiting the entire month with their student unenrolled?” he asked.
Board President Joanna Baltes said as long as the appeal was made in a reasonable time frame, the board could deal with the cases quickly by calling a special meeting.
“We want to give parents every opportunity to cure any defects in their enrollment documents,” she said.
The district has leeway on the matter, and in some cases families that moved out of district have been allowed to have their student remain enrolled through the end of the semester or even the school year.
The cases that remain are situations where software the district uses flag a family as living in another district and the documentation provided by parents doesn’t appear to be valid.
Baltes said that because of the software, parents who are re-enrolling students won’t have to provide documentation again unless they move.
The board also voted 3-0 to table further discussions with Williams County Public School District No. 8 about collaborating on an expansion to Williston High School until after a study commissioned by Williams County is complete.
In November, Williams County Commission Chairman David Montgomery proposed a compromise between the two districts that would have allowed District 8 students currently at WHS to graduate from the school. District 8 would make a contribution of $3 million to the project over two years, as well as agree to use any grant money from the county toward the expansion. District 1 would use county grant money toward the project and the county would contribute the balance.
The deal has faltered, however, after the District 1 board said District 8 would have to continue to pay tuition for high school students. On Dec. 9, the District 8 board said it wouldn’t be willing to do that.
At Monday’s special meeting, Swint proposed tabling any further discussion with District 8 until after a study by the county was finished. The study launched in November and will look at all six districts in the county and how they can better work together.
By March 15, David Flowers and Jeff Schatz, former school district superintendents asked to lead the study, plan to have a presentation ready with the findings from their survey.