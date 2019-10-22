The decision Williams County Public School District No. 8 made last week to start offering high school doesn’t mean that the district is done negotiating with Williston Public School District No. 1 about keeping its students at Williston High School.
Superintendent Rob Turner and school board President Penny Soiseth both said the board’s decision was in part to make sure that if District 1 excludes out-of-district students from WHS, District 8 students will have a place to go.
“We wanted to make sure we got the word out that no matter what, these kids are going to be educated,” Turner said.
Several students who currently attend WHS and who would attend high school in District 8 next year were also at the meeting. One, Olivia Baumer, spoke and asked the boards of both districts to think about the students who would be affected.
Before the public forum, Baumer, along with Latysha Ransom, who also lives in District 8, and Christen Bolding and Zoey Melberg, both of whom live in District 1, held up signs asking to keep District 8 students at WHS.
The board for District 1 voted in late September to exclude out-of-district students, citing overcrowding at WHS. The school, which opened in 2016, has a capacity of 1,200. This year’s enrollment is 1,315.
The board for District 1 asked the District 8 board to contribute $12 million to pay for an addition to WHS. The District 8 board has said the district doesn’t have the money to do that.
Baumer said she was worried about the ability District 8 had to offer extracurricular activities for students.
“A lot of students get scholarships out of football, music and art,” she said.
Turner said he understood and was sympathetic.
“You’re talking to the wrong district,” Turner said. “I have no ability to get District 1 to let you back in.”
Turner said the district was also willing to negotiate with District 1, but couldn’t make the financial commitment.
Some constituents, though, wanted District 8 to do whatever possible to keep students at WHS.
Sarah Wilson, who lives in District 8 but whose students attend WHS, said she wasn’t willing to blame District 1.
“I’m never going to blame them,” she said.
She also questioned why the district was making plans to start offering high school when a bond referendum in May failed. That vote, which asked for $89 million to build two new elementary schools and a high school, failed.
“We voted on that earlier this year,” she said. “I voted no on a high school.”
The public meeting was the first of five planned for Oct. 22 through Nov. 8.