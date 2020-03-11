After months of discussion and stalled negotiation, tbe boards for both school districts serving Williston have again started to talk about the future of the area’s high school students.
At a joint special meeting, the boards for both Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 spoke about reviving a proposal to keep District 8 students enrolled at Williston High School.
During the fall, talks between the two districts about the cost of an addition to WHS broke down and the District 1 board voted to no longer accept out-of-district students because of overcrowding. The District 8 board voted to start offering grades nine through 12 for the 2020-21 school year.
A compromise that would have kept District 8 students who currently attend WHS there until they graduate also stalled over cost sharing disagreements.
At the meeting Wednesday, Joanna Baltes, board president for District 1, said the proposal for District 8 to pay $3 million toward the $12.8 million project was still viable. A sticking point for both boards was tuition. District 1’s board said tuition payments were essential while District 8’s board balked at paying it.
Both boards on Wednesday seemed more willing to support it.
District 8 board Vice President Chris Jundt said he thought it was time to move forward and cooperate.
“It’s time to find a solution here for our District 8 students,” he said
That solution likely wouldn’t be a high school for District 8, he argued.
“I would not be sitting up here today if District 8 constituents supported a high school option,” he said.
The boards agreed to meet again after the release of the results of a study put on by Williams County that is looking at all public school districts in the county. Baltes said the District 1 board was looking for a commitment that District 8 was interested in the proposal still.
The results of the study are due later this month.