In two meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 9, members of the school board for Williams County Public School District No. 1 discussed where the district's high school-age students will go next year.
On Sept. 26 the board for Williston Public School District No. 1 voted 5-0 to exclude out-of-district students starting with the 2020-21 school year. The majority of high school students who live in District — about 208 this year — attend Williston High School.
The District 1 board cited overcrowding when making the decision. WHS opened in 2016 with a capacity of 1,200 students. This year there are 1,315.
The move has left parents and officials in District 8 trying to find a way to educate the district's high school students. Since it opened in the 1950s, District 8 has offered kindergarten through eighth grade.
Under state law, students who live in a district without a high school can attend school in another district. The law allows districts to exclude outside students if the extra enrollment would cause overcrowding.
At the first meeting, District 8 board president Penny Soiseth and board member Kyle Renner met with District 1 board president Joanna Baltes and board member Sara Kasmer. One possibility raised was District 8 paying for a 200-seat addition to WHS.
In a joint board meeting on Sept. 16, the District 1 board asked District 8 to pay $12 million for a 400-student addition to the school. At Wednesday's meeting, Baltes said she didn't know how much a 200-student addition would cost.
Baltes also brought up what she called the elephant in the room — the possibility of the two districts merging.
"I think the community would probably benefit from a discussion about that," she said.
Baltes said though the two districts have different tax rates now, a state law that is forcing districts to move their general fund mill levy to 60 mills means they'll be closer soon.
Rob Turner, superintendent for District 8, said he'd seen that trend.
"I've been doing this for five years now and each year the difference is less and less," he said.
Baltes said the reason she brought the issue up was because it might help with getting money to build schools. Both districts have seen massive increases in enrollment and in District 1 nearly every school is at or over capacity.
"Our No. 1 concern for our district is: 'How do we pass a bond?'" Baltes said.
The entire District 8 board also met Wednesday evening to talk about options to handle high school students. One option was leasing modulars that could be set up near Missouri Ridge to handle elementary students and move high school students into Missouri Ridge. Other elementary students would go to Garden Valley and Round Prairie.
Soiseth told other board members that, if voters OK a bond, the district could build a new elementary in two years and probably have a new, purpose-built high school within five years.
The board plans to continue its discussion on the matter at its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 14.