For most parents of students in Williston Public School District No. 1, new enrollment software is going to be a good thing.
At the District 1 school board meeting Monday, Dec. 9, board President Joanna Baltes said that for the most part, a new software the district is using to verify residency will mean parents don’t have to go through a cumbersome process every year.
“For the most part, once parents provide the information for one student, it will be good every year and they will not have to redo it,” Baltes said.
For other parents, though, the software might show their students shouldn’t be attending school in District 1 in the first place.
District 1 has closed enrollment and a policy put in place at the beginning of the year required all parents to prove they live in the district and their students are eligible to attend District 1 schools.
At Monday’s meeting, Amanda Denevan told the board that the new software has raised questions about some enrollment information, and some parents or guardians might have submitted falsified documentation.
“We are finding we still have a lot of students — in all grades — that are here under false pretences,” she said. “Their parents or guardians have provided false information to us along the way.”
The new software is bringing more such cases to light, and Denevan asked how the board wanted employees to handle them.
Baltes pointed out that the law doesn’t require districts to accept students who were enrolled with false information.
“I think some people thing, well once they start school, they get to stay, but if the basis for their registering the student has been falsified or they provided false information, then there is no obligation for our district to do that,” she said.
With the new software, Denevan asked about a new policy from the board about how to handle cases where false registration is suspected.
The board decided that when the district’s enrollment specialists had questions, they should contact the parent or guardian. If there’s no response, the student won’t be enrolled in the district any longer.
If the parent or guardian does respond and the enrollment specialists still think they don’t qualify to enroll in District 1, the parent or guardian will be able to appeal that decision to the school board.