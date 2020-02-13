The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 has approved a brochure touting its plans for high school offerings.
The board voted in November to start offering grades nine through 12 after Williston Public School District No. 1 announced it would no longer accept out-of-district students because of overcrowding.
In January, the board created a committee to determine what the district would offer at the high school level.
That committee create a tri-fold brochure with information about what the district will offer. That includes the classes, activities and sports.
Beth Zeitz, interim superintendent for District 8, said she planned to go door-to-door this weekend with information about the upcoming bond election. On Feb. 25, voters will weigh in on a $28 million plan to build a 600-student elementary school.
She said because she is superintendent she isn’t allowed to advocate for a position but wanted to offer more information to residents. She said she hoped to bring the brochure, as well.
“I’ll also be taking these along if the board approves,” she said.
Board member Kyle Renner said he thought Zeitz should do that.
“I think if she has time, that’s a good idea,” he said.
The district will also send the brochure to high-school age students who live in District 8 but attend Williston High School.
Under normal circumstances, districts aren’t suppose to reach out to students who are enrolled in another school, but Zeitz said she’d spoken to an attorney and assured in this case it was OK.
“They’re not enrolled anywhere,” Zeitz said.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the brochure.