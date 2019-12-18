The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted unanimously Wednesday, Dec. 18, to approve a six-month contract for Beth Zietz, who the board chose earlier this week to be interim superintendent.
The board interviewed three candidates for the position — Zietz, Paul Stremick and Robert Smith, who is a principal for District 8 — on Friday. Zietz , who previously served as superintendent for Parshall School District No. 3, scored the highest on the system the board used.
One sticking point was the length of the contract. The board authorized a six-month contract, which would run through June 30. Zietz had previously told the board she wanted a longer contract.
Penny Soiseth, District 8 board president, said Zietz understood why the board had decided on an interim contract.
“She respected the board for putting thought into it,” Soiseth said.
Zietz is scheduled to start on Jan. 6. She will take over for Rob Turner, who served as superintendent since 2014 and left the district last week.
Soiseth said Zietz was well prepared for the interview.
“She did her homework,” Soiseth said. “She knew the district. She knew what was going on.”
Soiseth said Zietz was comfortable leading District 8’s plan to start offering high school for the 2020-21 school year.
Zietz’s contract is for $65,700 and will be effective if signed by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.