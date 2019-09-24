Board members for one of the districts that serves Williston said Tuesday, Sept. 24, that they want to cooperate with other districts, but reserved making a decision on what path to take until next week.
The school board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss collaboration with Williston Public School District No. 1. A proposal to appoint two members to a committee to discuss a joint project was tabled, with some board members wanting to wait until after a special meeting District 1 is planning for Thursday, Sept. 26.
The boards for both districts met Sept. 16, and District 1's board president asked District 8 to consider paying between $12 million and $14 million for an addition to Williston High School.
District 8 offers kindergarten through eighth grade and its high school-age students attend other districts. The vast majority — 208 this year — attend WHS. That school opened in 2016 with a capacity of 1,200. Enrollment this year is 1,315.
One possibility discussed Tuesday was a joint powers agreement between the two districts to raise money for an addition to WHS. District 8 Board member Myles Fisher asked about such an agreement.
Penny Soiseth, board president for District 8, said that while state law allows for that cooperation, there isn't any procedure to govern how to get to an agreement.
"We could figure it out," Fisher said.
Board Vice President Curt Sullivan questioned whether District 8 should enter into an agreement with another district without asking voters. They would have to approve a bond to pay for a joint project.
"We don’t have the funds, so where are you going to get the money?" he asked.
A proposal to build two elementary schools and a high school in District 8 failed in May.
Voters in District 1 have rejected plans to expand WHS three times since March 2018. After a bond referendum failed in January, board members for District 1 discussed no longer allowing District 8 students to attend WHS. Under state law, students who live in a district that doesn't offer high school can attend another district.
District 1's board has argued the law allows them to no longer accept students if it would create overcrowding. That position is supported by an opinion from Williams County State's Attorney Marlyce Wilder.
After the meeting, Soiseth said she had read the opinion, but that the District 8 board also planned to consult with an outside attorney.
"I think there’s some circumstances that are unique to our situation," she said. "I’ve read the opinion. It might not be so cut and dry as it seems."
The possibility of District 1 no longer accepting out-of-district students for high school hung over most of the meeting. Board member Kyle Renner said he wanted the District 8 board to make a decision soon about whether they would collaborate with District 1.
"I guess I'm just worried they’re going to close enrollment," he said.
Because District 8 students currently attending WHS are covered by a tuition agreement, they would be allowed to finish out the current year, but wouldn't be able to enroll for the 2020-21 school year.
Community members also urged cooperation.
Rick Rogers told the board that he wanted both districts to act instead of delaying. Growth is continuing, and in District 8, enrollment went up 28 percent from the 2018-19 school year to the 2019-20 school year.
He pointed out that in August, when Gov. Doug Burgum met with representatives from every school district in Williams County, Burgum said the state wasn't able to help build new schools. That means the districts need to work together, Rogers said.
"You’re both going to get into a legal battle to see who's right," he said. "And it’s going to hurt the kids."
District 1 has a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. District 8 plans to meet again on Monday, Sept. 30. The board is likely to consider appointing members to a committee to explore a joint project with District 1, as well as hear more details about a possible new elementary school project.