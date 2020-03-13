The school board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted 4-0 Friday to limit who could give media interviews about the district's plans for its high school students, citing concerns about public confusion.
Board member Sarah Williams said she was concerned about an interview interim superintendent Beth Zietz about the meeting between District 8 and Williston Public School District No. 1 and the future of District 8's high schoolers.
"We're so close right now," she said. "I just don't want anything to district from that."
Board member Kyle Renner agreed. He pointed out that after an interview given by the district's previous superintendent, negotiations with District 1 stalled.
"I think we need to have a unified message," Renner said.
Renner moved to have Dawn Hollingsworth and Chris Jundt, the president and vice president of the board be the spokespeople on the high school negotiations with District 1.
"That's not a problem with me," Zietz said. "A simple ask would have been fine."
Williams said it was important to discuss the matter as a board.
"I don't think it had anything to do with being uncomfortable asking," Williams said. "It's about transparency. You're not able to talk to the board about concerns unless you call a full board meeting. That's why we're here today."
The board voted 4-0 to suspend its policy about making public comments on the issue and designated Hollingsworth and Jundt the people who can answer media questions on the high school issue.
The board also discussed another item that came up in the interview Zietz gave, the district's decision to form a committee to study dissolution, reorganization and property transfers.
Renner said he was concerned about incomplete information getting out because the committee hasn't even started its work yet. Some people are already convinced the board is going to dissolve the district, he said.
"We haven't decided to do that," Renner said. "We're just trying to look into the three things."
Hollingsworth agreed.
"In the position we're in, we have to be neutral," she said.
Jundt said it was important not to make it seem like the board had a position on dissolution, reorganization or land transfer.
"At this point, all we've done is form a committee."
The board didn't take action on the second matter, saying the discussion was enough.