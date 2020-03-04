The two public school districts that serve Williston could talk about the fate of nearly 200 high school students as early as next week.
The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted 5-0 Wednesday, March 4, to re-open discussions with Williston Public School District No. 1 about keeping District 8 high school students enrolled there after next year.
During the fall, talks between the two districts about the cost of an addition to WHS broke down and the District 1 board voted to no longer accept out-of-district students because of overcrowding. The District 8 board voted to start offering grades nine through 12 for the 2020-21 school year.
A compromise that would have kept District 8 students who currently attend WHS there until they graduate also stalled over cost sharing disagreements.
At a special meeting Wednesday, Chris Jundt, one of two newly elected board members, made the motion to restart discussions with District 1.
He suggested a joint meeting between the two boards near the end of the month with the idea of figuring out a way forward.
"I think our goal should be to have a decision as a board by the end of March," he said.
Board member Kyle Renner said he thought the decision needed to come even more quickly than that. He said parents and students needed to know what was going to happen with high school students next year.
Board member Myles Fisher agreed. He said people needed to understand that the process would take time, but that he wanted to get moving.
"I think the level of anxiety is so high out there," he said of parents' and students' questions about where they will attend high school next year. "The sooner we start working on it, the sooner we come to a solution."
The board also voted to suspend the process of starting to offer high school for the time being. Jundt said it was an issue of being financially disciplined.
That motion passed 3-2 with Renner and Hollingsworth voting against it.
Wednesday's meeting started with expressions of concern from community members and teachers about an agenda item that referred to considering dissolution, reorganization or property transfers.
One parent, Monica Webber, said she had backed the district's efforts to pass a bond and build new schools.
"I fully support District 8," Webber said. "I fully support District 8 going full K-12."
Two teachers, Jennifer Waterman and Leslie Kunkel, also expressed support for the district.
Waterman said she hoped Jundt and Williams would listen to the community when deciding what was best for District 8.
"This is now more than you," she said. "This is us. The teachers, staff and students of District 8."
Kunkel said the talk of dissolution was upsetting students. She said state law talks about boards only deciding to dissolve a district when it's in the best interest of all the students.
"The choices you make will be impacting hundreds of students," she said. "These children are not just pawns in the political game you are playing."
Bob Horab said he also supported the district and asked board members to remember their obligation to the district.
"If you take an oath to this board to support this district, that oath is supposed to mean something," he said.
Board members, however, were clear that dissolution wasn't happening any time soon.
"This is not a meeting to dissolve the district," board member Sarah Williams said. "This is a meeting to figure out what’s best for all students of District 8."
Jundt said no matter what happened, District 8 was going to continue operating through this school year and next.
"Whichever direction the board decides to go, this is not a fast process," he said.
Renner said he wanted people to understand that the committee would be the first step in trying to get a bond passed for the district, possibly by changing boundary lines.
"What’s more important to us?" he asked. "Buildings or boundary lines? Buildings or mascots? I think if we keep these borders we’re going to see more trailers coming in."
The board voted 5-0 to start a committee that will include two board members to explore dissolution, reorganization and property transfer and to have that committee make recommendations to the full board.