The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 confirmed Monday, March 2, that two members lost their seat in a recall election in February.
A $28-million bond that would have been used to build a 600-student elementary school also failed to get the 60 percent required to pass.
The election, held Feb. 25, pitted incumbents Penny Soiseth and Curtis Sullivan against challengers Chris Jundt, Sarah Williams and Salena Gustaveson. Jundt and Williams, who campaigned together, were the top vote getters.
The District 8 school board voted 4-0 Monday to accept the results of last week’s election. Board President Penny Soiseth was absent.
Jundt and Williams promised to work closely with Williston Public School District No. 1 to keep District 8 students enrolled in Williston High School. At a joint meeting of the boards in September, District 1 asked District 8 to pay for a $12 million expansion at WHS that would add space for 400 students.
WHS, which opened in 2016, was built for 1,200 students and is already overcrowded. After several weeks of discussion, the District 1 board voted to no longer accept out-of-district students, citing overcrowding.
While the District 8 board voted to start offering high school starting next year, the boards also considered a proposal where District 8 would give District 1 $3 million over two years toward a high school addition and, in return, currently enrolled District 8 students would be able remain at WHS until they graduated.
Negotiations broke down in December.
A training for the entire school board, including Jundt and Williams, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 9.