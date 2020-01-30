Williston Public School District No. 1 is asking for the state's help with its Innovation Academy, which is currently under construction.
At a special meeting Thursday, Jan. 30, the board voted unanimously to submit a grant application for $500,000 to North Dakota's Energy Infrastructure and Impact Office. The grants, which the district successfully applied for last year to help pay for an expansion of the common area at Williston High School, require showing a direct impact from the oil and gas industry.
The district is seeking the money to help pay for stone and masonry work at the Innovation Academy, which is being built in the former Hagan pool building. One part of the project will cost more than anticipated — adding windows to the upper floor.
Windows are required by code, Joanna Baltes, District 1 school board president, explained. That means cutting through brick walls to put the windows in.
"When the bids all came back, they were significantly higher (than the district budgeted for)," Baltes said.
One reason was because the wet weather in September and October stalled work and there are fewer available contractors because many are still working on industry projects.
That, Baltes said, along with the significant increase in population, are two big energy industry impacts.
Because of the overcrowding in the district and the fact three bond referendums have failed since spring 2018, the district needs to find other sources of money, district superintendent Jeff Thake told board members. That is especially true because work is underway on the Innovation Academy and on a renovation of the former CTE space at Williston Middle School.
"We're going to ask for and see out any external resources to get these projects done," he said.