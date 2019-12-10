A deal that would keep students from Williams County Public School District No. 8 at Williston High School could be in jeopardy after the board rejected a request for an additional payment to Williston Public School District No. 1.
At its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 9, the board for District 8 voted to have board President Penny Soiseth tell District 1 board President Joanna Baltes that the district wasn’t willing to pay tuition for the 160 or so students who would be attending WHS next year. The request for tuition came from the District 1 board after the District 8 board OK’d giving District 1 about $3.6 million over two years to help pay for an addition to Williston High School.
Under a plan proposed by Williams County Commission President David Montgomery, District 8 would agree to make that payment, District 1 would agree to put grant money from the county toward the project and the county would contribute about $4 million. That would pay for a 400-student expansion at WHS, which has a capacity of 1,200 students and is currently overcrowded.
Under the agreement, District 8 students who currently attend WHS would be able to stay through graduation.
Last month, the board for District 1 asked for a payment of tuition as well as the money for the facility.
On Monday, District 8 board members were reluctant to agree to that. The cost would be about $1.2 million over three years, Soiseth told board members.
Curt Sullivan, board vice president, said he didn’t support paying tuition to District 1, especially considering District 8 plans to start offering high school next year.
“If I’d have known they were going to do that in the first place, I would have voted no,” he said.
Board member Kyle Renner said he thought it would make more sense to spend the money in District 8 instead of elsewhere. He said the district wouldn’t have anything to show after the three years were over.
“I don’t want anyone thinking I’m blaming District 1 or anything,” he said. “I think it’s a bad investment.”
Renner also asked if rather than having all current high school students graduate from WHS, District 1 would be open to a compromise where students who would graduate in the 2020-21 school year could attend WHS.
Sarah Williams, a District 8 resident whose children attend WHS, told the board she was upset about the board’s reluctance to do whatever was necessary to keep students enrolled at WHS through graduation.
“Shame on you guys for deciding whose important and whose not,” Williams, who announced she plans to run for a school board seat in a February special election, said.
She said the district should still send all high school students to WHS next year.
“You guys keep talking about $3 million, tuition agreements, all these things. These are children,” she said. “Every time we come to these meetings we get further and further away from what we’re trying to accomplish.”