The school board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted to appoint two members to explore cooperation with Williston Public School District No. 1, and also voted to look at the cost of building a new elementary school.
The board voted 4-1 on at a special meeting Monday, Sept. 30, to appoint board President Penny Soiseth and board member Kyle Renner to a committee that will meet with members of the District 1 board to explore ways the two districts can collaborate. That move comes four days after the board for District 1 voted to stop allowing out-of-district students to attend Williston High School, citing overcrowding and a lack of movement from the District 8 board.
WHS opened in 2016 with a capacity of 1,200. This year there are 1,315 students attending the school, including more than 200 from District 8.
Board member Myles Fisher, who attended the meeting by phone, voted against the committee.
Fisher and Renner both voted against further exploring a plan to build a $24 million elementary school. Renner argued that the elementary school wouldn’t solve the issue with the district not having a high school.
Board Vice President Curt Sullivan said it would allow the district to use Missouri Ridge as a high school temporarily. Soiseth and board member Dawn Hollingsworth both pointed out that the district’s elementary grades are growing quickly, as well.
Members of the public who spoke at Monday’s meeting were split between District 8 building its own high school and dissolving the district.
No meeting with District 1 to discuss future collaboration has been scheduled, but the District 1 board did leave open the possibility at the same meeting where members voted to no longer accept out-of-district students.
The board passed a resolution at that meeting saying District 1 would continue to work with District 8 on any proposal from District 8 to address the enrollment of students from the district into WHS. The resolution also stated that District 1 would enroll an agreed upon number of students from District 8, but could not guarantee that WHS would be able to increase enrollment if the number of students passed 1,600.