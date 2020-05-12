Williams County Public School District No. 8 will interview two finalists for district superintendent starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
The board for District 8 voted 5-0 Monday to name David Goetz and Duane Sundberg as the finalists for the job. Interviews with both men are scheduled for Wednesday.
Goetz is the superintendent of the Wing, North Dakota, school district, a K-12 school district that had 76 students as of fall 2019. His interview is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Sundberg is the superintendent of the Gettysburg, South Dakota, school district. That district had 226 students in kindergarten through 12th grade as of fall 2019. His interview is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The board will also consider negotiating or offering one of the finalists a contract, according to the agenda.
The interviews will be livestreamed on the district's Facebook page, facebook.com/WCSD8.
Goetz and Sundberg are the two finalists to take over the position that opened in December when superintendent Rob Turner resigned. The board named Beth Zietz interim superintendent. Her contract expires June 30.