The 400-seat expansion of Williston High School seems to be off the table, at least for now, but school board members in Williams County Public School District No. 8 are trying to find a way to keep their students at WHS.
At a joint meeting between the boards for District 8 and Williston Public School District No. 1, District 8 board members said they were still willing to contribute $3 million to District 1 as a show of commitment. They said they couldn’t afford to contribute the entire $12.9 million cost of the project.
District 8 has about $9.8 million unencumbered in its building fund, but giving the entire amount would leave no money to fix District 8 schools.
“I’m not comfortable, I don’t think, with giving that amount,” District 8 board member Kyle Renner said.
Chris Jundt, District 8 board vice president, asked about contributing to a proposed expansion of the Del Easton Alternative High School as a way to increase capacity.
Joanna Baltes, president of the District 1 board, said she didn’t think the $3 million contribution would be useful, because it doesn’t get the expansion of WHS finished.
The two boards had agreed to a deal where District 8 would contribute $3 million and the rest of the funding for the expansion would come from grant money Williams County had planned to offer school districts, as well as a direct contribution from the county.
The current downturn in oil prices has cut revenue for counties, though, and the Williams County Commission has put that plan on hold for now.
With that deal in limbo, Baltes said the $3 million amount wasn’t the point in the first place.
“It was creating space at the high school so we could create space for nonresidents,” she said.
District 8 board President Dawn Hollingsworth questioned that, however. She told Baltes the District 8 board had been under the impression that a deposit as a show of good faith would be enough.
District 1 board member Cory Swint said it might make more sense to wait on the high school expansion, but said it was important to him that District 8 students could attend WHS next year.
“Right now our focus needs to be on the kids and making sure they’re all set for next year,” he said.
Board members Heather Wheeler and Sara Kasmer echoed that sentiment.
“We need to make sure these kids aren’t in limbo for this coming year,” Kasmer said.
Jundt asked whether an expansion to the district’s alternative high school might be a solution. He said the District 8 board wasn’t willing to contribute all of its unencumbered money, and that wouldn’t be enough to complete the project anyway.
“I obviously don’t want to set some expectation that you can’t meet,” Baltes said.
She said District 1 superintendent Jeffrey Thake would look at the district’s plan for expanding its alternative high school and see if more space for students could be found.
“What we looked at a couple of weeks ago was obviously under a different set of circumstances,” she said.
The boards will meet again Thursday, May 7.