Williams County Public School District No. 8 will offer a 1-year interim superintendent contract to departing Wing, North Dakota, superintendent David Goetz.
The board voted 5-0 Wednesday, May 13, to offer Goetz a contract with a salary of $150,000. The district's attorney will review the contract and the board gave Goetz a deadline of Friday to decide.
Goetz and Gettysburg, S.D., school superintendent Chip Sundberg both had interviews with the board Wednesday and voted after tallying the scores of both. Goetz got 130 points from the interviewers and Sundberg got 116.
Goetz grew up on a dairy farm east of Bismarck and had other careers for about 10 years before becoming a teacher.
His first job was teaching math and physical education in North Sargent. In his next job, in Kidder County, he was in the position for a semester when he was asked to become high school principal. In his third year there he became principal of all grades.
He has been the superintendent in Wing for five years, but had opted not to renew his contract.
"I do a lot of different jobs here, but the main goal is to educate the students," he said.
Sherri Heser, District 8 business manager, told the board she called Goetz's references and had gotten positive references for his work. One person said he was the reason she was still a teacher.
Heser said she was aware that board members had heard rumors Goetz had been given an opportunity to resign at the end of the school year because the board was planning not to extend his contract.
But, she said, that was not true. In fact, the board had asked him to reconsider.
"I addressed that specifically," she said.
If he accepts, Goetz's contract would start July 1. He will take over for Beth Zietz, who was chosen as interim superintendent in December.
She replaced Rob Turner, who served as superintendent from 2015 until his resignation in December 2019.