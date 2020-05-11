Williams County Public School District No. 8 named two finalists Monday, May 11, for its superintendent position.
The board voted 5-0 to name Davide Goetz and Dwayne Sundberg as the two finalists for the position after an executive session lasting about an hour. The district plans to set up interviews with the two men.
Interim superintendent Beth Zietz started in January and her contract runs through June 30, the end of the district's fiscal year.
She took over from Rob Turner, who was superintendent from 2015 until his resignation in December.