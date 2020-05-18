Reorganizing Williams County Public School District No. 8 to join Williston Public School District No. 1 could raise the most money and could lower taxes for residents of both districts, according to a report by a consultant.
Compared to dissolving the district, reorganizing would bring in $11.6 million more over seven years, Paul Stremick told the District 8 board. A combination of transferring land to other districts and reorganizing with District 1 would bring in about $7.2 million less than just reorganizing.
Stremick calculated that if District 8 voted to dissolve the combined taxable valuation of District 1 would be about $229 million. If the two districts were to merge, that figure would be about $248 million.
The meeting Monday was the first time District 8 board members discussed Stremick's findings, which were finalized Friday. Stremick told the board he'd tried to maximize the money districts would received under each scenario.
"Currently both districts are trying to access the largest dollar amount possible," he said.
What residents would have to pay in taxes depends on the course the board chooses. If the district dissolved, then the its levy would be split equally among all residents. If the district chose to reorganize, then the levy would be part of the negotiation as the districts worked out a plan to submit to the voters.
Stremick calculated that for the 2021-22 school year, the tax levy for District 8 would be 97.7 mills and for District 1 it would be 126.36 mills if both districts remained separate. If District 8 dissolved, the levy for both would be 88.02 mills. Stremick suggested that under reorganization, one option would be to have current District 8 residents pay 95.27 mills while District 1 residents would pay 112.27.
A reorganization has to be approved by voters in both districts, and Stremick said negotiation is key to find a plan that will pass.
"It's not all just for me or all just for you," he said. "We're going to get the best deal for both of us. From that point forward, you're one."
Stremick said that a district like District 8 hasn't dissolved before. Most districts that dissolve have very few students or none or are unable to pay their bills.
Because of that and because of the number of assets that will need to be divided, a dissolution could take six months to a year.
"The process could be a lot longer than people think," he said.