The two school districts that serve Williston will meet this week to talk about possibly sharing a superintendent.
The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted 3-1 with one abstention to hold a meeting with Williston Public School District No. 1. The two boards will talk about sharing a superintendent and about the future of District 8's high school students.
The District 8 board suggested sharing the position at a special meeting last week, and on Monday, District 1's board voted to ask for clarification.
Board President Dawn Hollingsworth said she had spoken with people about the possibility and had questions about whether the idea would work.
"One of the responsibilities of a superintendent is to assist principals," she said, something that might be more difficult with a shared superintendent.
Board member Myles Fisher, who originally made the suggestion, said other larger communities have a single superintendent and he thought it would make sense. He realized there were questions, though.
"If it's a bad idea, it's a bad idea," he said.
Fisher said he'd wanted to have the discussion in December, when the board hired Beth Zietz as interim superintendent. Her contract expires at the end of June.
One question that District 1 board members had was about the long-term plan for District 8. Multiple board members said they would be open to sharing a superintendent as part of a plan for the two districts to eventually merge.
Board member Sarah Williams said she thought that was the goal of the board when Hollingsworth interrupted.
"That is not the position of the school board," she said.
Fisher asked what it would take to change the position.
Hollingsworth said as of now the district is operational and hadn't voted to dissolve or reorganize.
"Until those final decisions are made and voted on, then that absolutely would be our board position, but for now it's not," she said.
Board Vice President Chris Jundt made a motion to have the joint meeting to discuss both the superintendent position and the districts' joint plan for an addition to Williston High School.
The boards had agreed to share costs for an addition, including using grant money from Williams County. On Tuesday, however, the county commission said all such grants are going to be on hold for the time being because of plummeting oil prices.
Hollingsworth questioned having the meeting. There are many unanswered questions, she said.
"It's very uncertain to me that this is appropriate to even have a discussion with another board," she said.