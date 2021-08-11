District 7 staff gathers for day of celebration

It’s taken a long time to get here, and now there were just six days left.
Six days before Williston Basin School District No. 7 had its first classes. Six days for about 740 employees to finish their preparations.
On Wednesday, they gathered at Williston High School for a cross between a preparation day and a celebration.
Dr. Victoria Arneson, curriculum director for District 7, explained the plan for the day was to give staff a chance to meet each other and to come together.
“Today is really about unity,” she told the Williston Herald. “It’s not District 1 or District 8, it’s District 7.”
While there was plenty of administrative work to get through, Arneson said the plan was to have a day of celebration.
Sponsors CHI and Petroleum Experience donated 110 raffle prizes, and food trucks from around the area came to feed the staff, with the district paying for lunch.
There was a surprise for teachers, too. Though they were told things were planned until 3:30 p.m., the real plan was to dismiss them after lunch so they could work in their classrooms.
“We know that we have a lot we have to get done,” Arneson said.
The new district has already accomplished a lot, and that was part of the morning’s agenda.
One big change is an expansion of the number of teachers on the curriculum committee. Teachers from all grades and from beyond just the core subjects are being included.
The staff got to hear about those teachers, as well as from others throughout the district. Library Director Lesley Allan shared that the Battle of the Books, where schools competed to see whose students could read the most, was going to move beyond just the District 1 schools to all of District 7, as well as Watford City, Trenton and Stanley, making it a regional event.
Arneson said the break from preparation was important because of what it showed the staff.
“This was just a day to come together and show we’re a team,” she said.