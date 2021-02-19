With slightly more than four months before the newly reorganized district opens, administrators and board members for Williston Basin School District No. 007 are trying to make sure they’re ready.
Jeffrey Thake, superintendent for Williston Public School District No. 1 and for District 7, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, told the District 7 board he had asked administrators to outline everything that needed to happen in their area before June 30, then start to prioritize that list.
The goal is to have a list of tasks and deadlines ready by the middle of next month.
“Beginning March 15, our operation transition plan is going to be created and we’re going to outline all the tasks that need to be completed between now and June 30,” Thake told the board.
Along with the preparation to open the doors at the new district, administrators are working to start long-term plans. Thake said work on long-range financial and facilities plans is scheduled to start April 1, with both finishing up by Jan. 1.
One goal is to create a deferred maintenance plan to help fix problems with aging facilities districtwide. That would include a recommendation on how much to allocate each year for those projects.
“We are starting the process of getting this in place,” Thake said.
He told board members that work on a strategic plan for the new district was scheduled to kick off Sept. 1, and also finish up by Jan. 1.
Thake said the boards of both District 1 and Willims County School District No. 8 were going to vote soon on approving a consulting contract for Jeff Schatz, a former superintendent for both Fargo and West Fargo school districts. Schatz was one of the people who led a study of public education in Williams County in 2019 and 2020.
Thake also spoke about the meeting of the personnel committee, which worked on determining what positions would be needed in the new district.
The reorganization plan committed the district to maintaining approximately the same number of positions as exist in both District 1 and District 8.
Board member John Kasmer said he hoped the work of the committee would end some rumors.
“I just think it’s important that we’re proactive rather than reactive, and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said.
He urged people to be patient.
“I think people just have to wait and see we are doing the right thing and we want to do the right thing for everybody concerned,” he said.
The board took steps toward hiring staff for District 7 on Wednesday. Members unanimously approved a letter recommending the hiring of non-licensed staff for next year and also appointed three members to negotiate with teachers.
Kyle Renner, Thomas Kalil, Heather Wheeler were selected for the Negotiations Committee. The board also put out a call for any education association that represents teachers to come forward for the negotiations process.