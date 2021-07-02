Thursday’s meeting covered everything from soup to nuts, so to speak, or, in this case, from committee assignments to milk and grocery contracts.
Williston Basin School District No. 007 officially opened its doors on Thursday, July 1, and the board held its first meeting in the evening.
Chris Jundt was elected president of the board and Kyle Renner elected vice president, and the board went through the process of officially making the switch from one district to two. There were nearly 30 items in all, including joining professional organizations and assigning members to outside boards and to school district committees.
One thing District 7 Business Manager Sherri Heser proposed was choosing a single bank after closing all the accounts from Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County School District No. 8.
“We have funds lots of places around town,” Heser said.
Board member John Kasmer questioned that.
“You think it’s fair to give it to one institution?” he asked. “We have several million dollars.”
Heser said choosing one bank at first would give her the chance to understand how much money the district had. After that, the board could consider opening accounts at other banks, she said.
“I just want to get a really good handle on what we have,” Heser said.
The board voted 6-0 to choose American State Bank and Trust. Jundt, who is a senior vice president at First State Bank and Trust, abstained and didn’t participate in the discussion.
The board tabled several items: choice of legal counsel, approval of some supplementary materials, approval of the employment and pay scale of non-represented, at-will employees and cleaning contracts for several schools and both district offices.
Another meeting is scheduled for July 12.