The Williston Public School District No. 1 school board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 15, to vote on allowing out-of-district students enroll at Williston High School.
If successful, the vote would end months of uncertainty for high school students in Williams County Public School District No. 8. The District 1 board voted in the fall to no longer allow out-of-district students because of overcrowding.
Under North Dakota law, students in a district that doesn't offer high school — District 8 offers kindergarten through eighth grade — can attend high school at another district. The District 1 board argued that because Williston High School was overcrowded, they no longer had to accept out-of-district students.
After months of discussion and a recall election in District 8 that saw two challenges unseat incumbents, a deal between the two districts appeared to be on track. After the recent drop in oil prices, however, Williams County, which had helped arranged the deal and had offered to put up much of the money to expand WHS, put the project on hold.
A series of joint meetings laid bare more conflict, and on Wednesday, three District 1 board members — Cory Swint, Heather Wheeler and Sara Kasmer — appeared to signal they were willing to allow District 8 high school students to remain next year while the two districts continued discussion. District 1 board President Joanna Baltes opposed the idea, warning it could put the district in a difficult financial situation in the future.
On Thursday, the District 8 board voted 5-0 to temporarily suspend discussions with District 1.
The District 1 special meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be broadcast on the district's Facebook page.