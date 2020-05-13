Where high school students who live in Williams County Public School District No. 8 will be able to attend next year is still unresolved, but they will be allowed to start the registration process at Williston high School.
The board for Williston Public School District No. 1 voted 5-0 to allow District 8 students to attend summer school at WHS, as well as to start the registration process for next year. The final decision on enrollment will come after the boards of both districts discuss possible collaboration.
The decision came after a discussion of what District 1 should do to show its acting in good faith.
Board Vice President Thomas Kalil said he thought discussions had come a long way and he wanted the districts to come to an agreement. District 1 should wait until District 8 has a plan for the future, though, he argued.
“We need a long-term solution so we aren’t left dealing with this scenario again next year or in two years,” he said.
Board member Cory Swint said he would like to see District 1 start enrolling District 8 students even before the two boards agree.
“We’re in a different circumstance than we were in September,” he said, refering to when the District 1 board voted to exclude out-of-district students from WHS while it was overcrowded.
He said the community was in pain because of the drop in oil prices and allowing District 8 students to enroll for a year would help offer certainty.
Board President Joanna Baltes, however, argued it was important to wait. She said the board couldn’t change the policy it adopted in September for just one year.
She suggested waiting until District 8 can share the results of a study into the financial effects of reorganizing or dissolving.
“Why do we feel like we have to make a decision without being able to look at that information?” she asked.
Board member Heather Wheeler said she thought offering District 8 students the chance to start the registration process would show District 1 was serious about collaboration and keeping the community together.
“We need to come up with a plan soon,” Wheeler said.
The board voted 4-1 to continue discussions with District 8, including arranging a joint meeting to discuss the consultant’s report on the financial impact of reorganizing or dissolving.