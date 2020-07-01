The Williston Public School District No. 1 board has appointed Williston attorney Emily Ramage to fill a vacant seat.
The board voted unanimously for Ramage during a special meeting Wednesday, July 1. She is taking the seat left open when Joanna Baltes resigned because her family was moving out of state.
Ramage was one of two applicants for the opening. The board interviewed Ramage and Greg “Skippy” Cottrell during Wednesday’s meeting.
Both expressed interest in helping during the reorganization discussions with Williams County Public School District No. 8. The two boards are trying to negotiate a reorganization plan and hold a vote by the end of the year.
Ramage and Cottrell spoke of how important the process is.
“I kinda feel like we’re on the 5 yard line and about ready to get it over,” Cottrell said.
“We have to work together and we have to find middle ground,” Ramage said, “and obviously my goal would be to listen to both sides and find that common ground so it doesn’t fail.”
Ramage was a legislative intern during the 2019 legislative session, and has also been active with the District 1 Yes Committee, which has supported the district’s bond proposals.
“I’ve always been really passionate about education,” she said about why she applied for the position. “I’ve been a learner my whole life. I really enjoyed school.”
Ramage joins the board alongside Laurie Garbel, who was elected in June. Garbel is taking the seat that was held by Sara Kasmer, who didn’t run for re-election.