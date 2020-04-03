Students in Williams County Public School District No. 8 might be able to stay enrolled in Williston High School after all.
After six months of discussions between District 8 and Williston Public School District No. 1 the boards agreed to share the costs of a 400-seat addition to WHS, with both districts agreeing to use grant money from Williams County for the project, District 8 contributing $3 million and Williams County contributing the balance of the $12.9 million project.
After a joint special meeting that lasted more than 90 minutes, the boards voted unanimously to share the costs, to keep District 8 students enrolled at WHS at least through the end of the 2024-25 school year and that District 8 will pay tuition for the high school students that attend WHS.
The boards agreed to collaborate on a joint powers agreement to govern their cooperation and asked the Williams County Commission to take up their funding request.
Both during and after the meeting, board members praised the cooperation and both boards said a change needed to happen.
"We cannot continue to operate the way we have in the past," District 8 Board Vice President Chris Jundt said.
After discussing the recently released countywide education study and enrollment projections, the boards settled on 2024-25 as the right timeframe because of uncertainty about future growth.
Joanna Baltes, president of the District 1 board, said both boards would be able to finalize the agreements, but that both should specify a grade level or year when the agreement would last through.
Based on moderate enrollment projections, the expanded WHS should have enough room through the 2024-25 school year.
District 8 board member Myles Fisher said he thought choosing a school year or grade level made the most sense.
"We could argue over numbers all day long, but really it boils down to the students who are going to need some certainty in their lives about where they're going to attend," Fisher said.
District 1 board member Heather Wheeler said the issues that make people worry about continued growth, including the current coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices, will be temporary and growth will eventually continue.
"We're in a difficult situation now, but it's going to pass," she said. "We are going to have continued growth. We won't see it right now, but we are going to have continued growth."
District 8 board member Kyle Renner said he was pleased with what Friday's meeting accomplished. He thanked the District 1 board members for collaborating.
"I know it's just a short-term solution," he said, "but I think that's what we need so we have time to dive into the county study and find an actual long-term solution."