When the Williston Public School District No. 1 board voted to hold a bond referendum in June, they weren't expecting things to go the way they have over the last several weeks.
The decision was made in April to put two items on the June ballot: one to raise the district's mill levy for the building fund from 10 mills to 20 and one to issue a $10 million bond to repair and renovate the district's existing buildings.
That vote came before the plunge in oil prices, which has put the region's economy into turmoil.
Now, however, it's too late to change.
Joanna Baltes, board president for District 1, said she'd asked the district business manager to check on whether the referendum could be taken off the ballot. It cannot be.
"I know that it's kind of tough for some people to support asking for an increase in property taxes right now with everything going on, but it's going to be on the ballot," she told the board during a special meeting Wednesday, May 6.
Board member Heather Wheeler said she understood why people were asking if the measures could be taken off the ballot, but thought of the proposal as an opportunity.
For years, one criticism of the district's proposals for building new schools was there wasn't a focus on existing buildings. The proposal on the ballot June 9 will address that directly.
"This is our prime opportunity to do that," Wheeler said.
Board member Cory Swint said he hoped the community would see the benefit of maintaining the district's buildings.
Baltes agreed. She asked board members to help put the word out about the proposal and about what the money will be used for.
"This is the time for us to be taking care of what we have,"
Board faces open meeting complaint
Baltes told the other board members that the former board president of Williams County Public School District No. 8 had filed an open meetings act complaint with the North Dakota Attorney General's Office. The complaint, filed late in April by Jennifer Jorgensen, accused members of both boards of discussing more than was on the agenda durng a joint special meeting.
Baltes said the complaint brought up her mentioning the possibility of the two district's merging, as well as busing and facilities. It also mentions District 8 board Vice President Chris Jundt bringing up a study District 8 has commissioned and District 8 board member Myles Fisher bringing up possibly redrawing district boundaries.
Baltes said she thought the topics were directly related to what was on the agenda. The boards met to discuss a joint superintendent, the Williams County Commisson's decision to postpone funding a joint project to expand Williston High School and the enrollment of District 8 high school students at WHS.
She told the board the complaint was a reminder to limit discussions during a special meeting, but also said she didn't think the board had acted improperly.
"It's always a good reminder of what we need to be doing, but I'm proud of the transparency this board has had when making decisions," Baltes said.
The district has until next week to respond to the complaint.