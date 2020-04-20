The two public school districts that serve Williston are going to consider sharing a superintendent.
The board for Williston Public School District No. 1 voted unanimously to ask the board for Williams County public School District No. 8 to clarify what they were asking for when they asked if the two districts could share a superintendent.
The board for District 8 proposed the idea last week. Beth Zietz is the district's interim superintendent and her contract is set to expire June 30
At a special meeting Monday, April 20, board members for District 1 expressed a mixture of interest and concern.
Board member Heather Wheeler said she was torn. She saw the advantages of the two districts sharing a leader but worried about what that would mean for District 1 superintendent Jeffrey Thake.
"I would hate for him to be put in a situation where he would have to make a decision between District 1 and District 8," Wheeler said.
Board member Sara Kasmer said she thought the arrangement could help the relationship between District 1 and District 8.
"I do think it would bridge us together," she said.
Board Vice President Thomas Kalil said he was concerned about compensation and logistics. How would the district staff be used, for example, as well as the amount of time each district could expect from Thake.
"I don't know if it's a good idea or not, but the logistics, I think, are the biggest question," he said.
Board President Joanna Baltes said she worried that the amount of time it would take for Thake to learn what was needed in District 8 could jeopardize the work that's been done in District 8. She was also concerned about a perception that District 1 was trying to take over District 8.
It would be different if the proposal to have Thake take on both roles were part of a plan from District 8 to dissolve or reorganize, she said.
"In the absence of that, I don't like the idea," Baltes said. "I just think again there's too much downside."
Board member Cory Swint moved to have District 8 propose a plan to District 1 on what Thake's role would be and how the district planned to use him.
Thake said he was interested in the possibility of being superintendent of both districts but agreed there were questions.
"There's a tremendous amount of unknowns right now that I'd want to get some clarification on," he said.
The boards are discussing a joint meeting Friday.