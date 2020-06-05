Earlier this week, the boards for Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted to pursue reorganization.
If successful, the process will create a new district and re-allocate at least some of the land currently in District 8 to other school districts in the county. The boards hope to hire Jeff Lind, a North Dakota educator, to help facilitate a plan.
Here are some things you need to know about the process.
The plan comes first
Both boards have to develop a plan and that has to go before a Williams County board and a state board. The plan has to:
- Include a map showing the boundaries of each participating district and of the proposed new district;
- Include the number of students enrolled in each participating district during the current school year and during the 10 preceding school years;
- Include projected student enrollments for the ensuing 10 years;
- Include the location and condition of all school buildings and facilities in each participating district and intended uses for the buildings and facilities;
- Address planned construction, modification, or improvement of school buildings and facilities located within the boundaries of the new district;
- Address planned course offerings by the new district;
- Include the planned administrative structure of the new district and the number of full-time equivalent personnel to be employed by the new district;
- Include the planned number of members who will constitute the board of the new district and the manner in which the members are to be elected;
- Address plans regarding student transportation;
- Identify other governmental entities, including multidistrict special education units and area career and technology centers, which may provide services to the new district;
- Include the taxable valuation and per student valuation of each participating district and the taxable valuation and per student valuation of the new district;
- Include the amount of all bonded and other indebtedness incurred by each participating district;
- Include the current budget for each participating school district together with:
- (1) The district's estimated ending fund balance; and
- (2) A list of the district's anticipated expenditures for goods and services, whether in a single transaction or in multiple transactions, if the total value of the goods or services exceeds three thousand dollars, provided the requirements of this paragraph do not extend to salaries, benefits, or other compensation paid or payable to school district personnel;
- Address the planned disposition of all property, assets, debts, and liabilities of each participating district, taking into consideration section 15.1-12-18;
- Include a proposed budget for the new district and a proposed general fund levy and any other levies, provided that tax levies submitted to and approved by the state board as part of a reorganization plan are not subject to mill levy limitations otherwise provided by law;
- Include the official name of the new district, which must include the phrase "school district" or "public school district" and which may include no more than two additional words;
- Include the number of the new district, as assigned by the superintendent of public instruction; and
- Include any other information that the participating school districts wish to have considered by the county committee or the state board.
The boards have not yet decided how the plan will be put together, but officials from both districts pointed out that a recent study answers many of the questions.
Two hearings and an election
After both districts approve the plan, it has to go before a committee run by the County Superintendent of Education for a public hearing. If the committee OKs the plan, it goes to the state board for another hearing. If it wins the boards members' OK, then there will be an election.
The election can take place any time between July 1 and Dec. 31. If a majority of voters in both counties approve the reorganization, then it will take effect the next July.
If voters reject the plan, then the districts can wait three months and hold another set of hearings for revisions. If the county committee and state board approve that plan, it goes before voters again.
More work after the election
If voters OK the reorganization then a number of things have to happen. The first is a special election for new school board members.
After a new board is elected, the new district has to notify teachers in the district by April 1 if they will be offered a job. The board also has to hold a public hearing on curriculum and negotiate a contract with teachers.
The plan can be changed after it's approved. In order for any changes to happen, voters have to OK it in another election.