DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The chairman of the State Board of Higher Education says that although enrollment fell across the North Dakota University System this year, numbers are fairly stable overall.
“There’s a lot of diversity with how each institution operates and there are different things happening at each (school),” SBHE Chairman Nick Hacker said, applauding the schools for their work. “Our enrollment, for all effective purposes, is fairly stable.”
The board discussed recently released enrollment numbers at its regular meeting Thursday, Sept. 26, in Devils Lake.
Overall enrollment numbers are down about 2% from last year, but members noted the data is still fresh, and it will be important to take time to analyze that data before moving forward. Total fall headcount in the North Dakota University System is 44,938 students across the 11 campuses.
Jen Weber, director of institutional research, said the university system was expecting a 2%-3% decrease in overall enrollment.
“If we do look at it from a larger timeframe, I think a lot of times the focus is what’s been happening the last few years,” Weber said. “But if we expand it out and see what’s been happening 20 years (a trend emerges.)”
Since 2000, Weber notes there has been a 28% increase in students in North Dakota with some fluctuations related to the U.S. recession and the state's oil boom.
“The recession in general drove people back to college,” she said. “Part of the decrease in enrollment since that time was really to be expected because it was an anomaly in the population returning to school.”
NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott noted each institution has to analyze its data and how it affects them.
In other board news, the University of North Dakota was given approval to begin fundraising for a new flight operations building, which would replace the current building utilized by the John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences. The estimated 24,000-gross-square-foot building would be significantly larger than the school’s current 12,600-gross-square-foot facility.
UND Aerospace has been operating in its current Flight Operation building since the early 1970s, according to an NDUS document. The building is an old maintenance facility that was remodeled a few times.
UND Aerospace students utilizing the Flight Operations building are at program capacity, and a nationwide pilot shortage is expected to last up to 20 years.
The board also discussed Bismarck State College's presidential search, which will come following the retirement of Larry Skogen. Skogen, who has been president at BSC since 2007, announced this summer he will be retiring at the end of June 2020.
BSC will conduct its own search, with the assistance of State Board member Tim Mihalick.
Board members also were updated on the ongoing UND presidential search. The application period has closed for the search and almost 60 have applied. Those names are not available, however, because of a change in state law that protects applicants' names until the pool is reduced to three finalists.
Depending on how many names the committee forwards, the board could interview between three to six candidates during its December meeting at UND, where it hopes to name the next university president.
The board also approved the first reading of the alcoholic beverages policy. The policy officially would switch policy-making decisions to the campuses. At present, NDUS policy states that the chancellor is in charge of alcohol-related policies for campuses. However, most campuses already have alcohol-related policies. The change would give the campuses the ability to officially decide on the policies themselves.