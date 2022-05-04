On the heels of pandemic disruptions, research shows the majority of college students in North Dakota and beyond who left school over the past two years want to return despite lingering barriers.
The report from Gallup and Lumina Foundation surveyed more than 11,000 current students, others who recently “stopped out,” and prospective college students. It found that difficult coursework was a significant factor for those who left school in 2021.
For traditional-aged college students, said Stephanie Marken, Gallup’s executive director for education research, the stress of being isolated in their last years of high school left them less prepared for a college setting.
“So, we see high levels of coursework difficulty for students who report they’ve considered stopping out for that reason,” she said. “Many students who wouldn’t traditionally be struggling to persist, through even a first-year curriculum, are really struggling to do so. So, we also see a huge need for academic support.”
Just prior to the pandemic, the North Dakota University System issued findings from a student wellness survey. Nearly 40% reported feeling down or depressed several days during a two-week period. Another 24% said those experiences made it difficult to complete their academic work.
The report also found that for those who stayed in school, their confidence in the advantages of receiving a degree is a big part of why they stayed. Courtney Brown, the Lumina Foundation’s vice president for impact and planning, said current and prospective students see how this achievement can help them increase their knowledge and pay.
“High percentages said that they know they need a degree or certificate to gain skills, to get a job,” she said, “so the survey actually shows that there is a great value in higher education. And that is even for people who have never been part of higher education.”
The report found that multiracial bachelor’s and associate-degree students were the most likely groups to say it was difficult to stay in school in the last year. Many cited the high cost of college and the need for financial aid to finish their studies.