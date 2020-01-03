Of the 1,132 students enrolled in Fall 2019, 171 were named to Williston State College’s President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List.

Students who earned a 3.8 grade point average (GPA) or higher while enrolled in twelve or more credits for the semester are named to the President's Honor Roll.

Students who earned a 3.5-3.79 GPA while enrolled in twelve or more credits for the semester are named to the Dean's List.

Being on either list also makes students eligible to become part of WSC's Alpha Rho Iota Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), a national honor society. To maintain eligibility, each student must enroll in a minimum of twelve credit hours per semester and keep an average of 3.30 GPA while attending WSC.

Congratulations to the following WSC Fall 2019 President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List recipients!

President’s Honor Roll

Alexander Alexandrou

Clara S. Arnegard

Dorothy Alida Arnegard

Angela Karyme Ayon Jaime

Laia Balcells Niubo

Haylee Lynne Barta

Alicia K. Bauley

Peyton E. Beyerle

Mia S. Blom

Morgan Christine Bosley

Bailey R. Brachtenbach

Samantha Leeann Byers

Zachary Allen Carson

Cody W. Christianson

Rod Maurice D. Contreras

Emilie A. Corley

Kaleb M. Cornell

Brady Everett Doeden

Anna Faith Dragseth

Joshua David Duckworth

Kandyce G. Edwards

Rio Shae Elliot

Audrey E. Felix

Alyx Payton Fisketjon

Jonathon Robert Flores

Morgan R. Folstad

Hamish William Johnson Foreman

Hannah Noel Gackle

Nadia Claret Garcia Gonzalez

Yarenci Darlet Gonzalez

Alexis Mathia Gunderson

Rachelle Marie Hamilton

Madison Kathryn Hammer

Kellie S. Hansen

Taylor N. Heape

Alec Holloway

Vanessa Ann Horack

Brandy Marie Howell

Erik Hull

Hunter M. Hull

Montana Jade Icenogle

Ainhoa M. Idoate

Brendan R. Jay

Tera Johnson

Tyra Johnson

Olivia Marie Karwoski

Amaya Kastner

Riley Alan Kemp

Dylan Klein Jr.

Chad C. Krause

D’marco Robert Land

Gabriel L. Lathrop

Thea R. Lee

Christine Elizabeth Lees

Brandon Ryan Lilly

Zachary Thomas Lindstrom

Ryan James Lynch

Paul Willis Macsteves

Kyla Marie Melland

Eliska Michalcikova

Aaliyah S. Moon

Bailee Ann Murray

Kyle Ness

Sarah D. Neu

Joshua A. Peruch

Katherine Petrie

Blaine Robert Radtke

Lucas M. Ray

Talyn R. Richard

Travis Rintamaki

Daniel Steven Robertson

Keilani Renee Rystedt

Derek Harlee Schneider

Susanna Kathleen Spangler

Katie Lynn Stoddard

Tierrany A. Trudell

Danae E. Vachal

Daeton Jack Vickroy-Roselle

Reyanna S. Wezell

Jacqueline Marie Williams

Austin Wirtz

Dean’s List

Jocelyn Albert

Joel C. Anderson

Michael Alfeche Apolis

Wade J. Auger

Brett Nolan Bantle

Sydney Beck

Kinsley Nicole Bendixson

Meghan LeeAnn Blaney

Matthew D. Bramblee

Mindy R. Brower

Camryn Jaye Brown

Kaylyn Marie Burton

Natasha T. Calderon

Kaitlynn M. Campbell

Gabriella A. Capasso

Elizabeth A. Carl

Christina Nichole Chancellor

Parker R. Collett

Oluwanifesimi P. Dada

Corbin M. Davis

Marc Anthony Demarco

Tianna R. Earle

Cameron Allan Eslinger

Dawn M. Fisk

Garrett G. Flaagan

Andrea F. Green

Kura Deehan Grindeland

Treyten Richard Guptill

Sarah Amanda Hall

Tawnya L. Hammond

Erika K. Hanson

Morgan F. Harper

David Carroll Hollyday

Katelyn Marie Hoppe

Luisa Hoyos

Joslyn L. Invernon

Benjamin Carter Jellison

David Jacob Leonard John

Chelsey Michele Johnson

Jaycee T. Jones

Nathan Gregory Jones

Jordan J. Kellier

Jordan Walter Eric Kelly

Shane Arnold Kemnitz

Makenzie Paige Kempley

John M. Koronka

Kira J. Kristjanson

Samantha Marie Krogfoss

Nathan James Lafavor

Hannah Marie Landro

Alan J. LaRocque

Drayke D. Laveau

Victoria A. Levno

Alleah Joann Macsteves

Nancy Maldonado

Naomi M. Mata

Colette Michelle Mattila

John Newlyn Melby

Aden M. Merk

Erin Jonae Moe

Samantha Mollenbeck

Nichole Eleanor Murdoch

Kobee J. Murphy

Anel E. Navarro

Sara Ruth Nelson

Bryce Everett Neu

Alejandro Martin Olivera

Sam S. Olson

Holly Marie Pennington

Gabrielle Marie Perkins

Luca Maxime Perret

Jack W. Peurrung

Abby Leigh Powell

Megan M. Robbins

Jeremy Luis Rosaly-Snyder

Merlain Saint Charles

Lexie L. Selting

Tiffany M. Sewald

Morgan MacKenzie Stebbins

Ryland Tylor Stillwell

Martha E. Stow

Dalton Nathan Tangedal

Ashley E. Thornton

Kaytlin Jean Tibor

Rachel A. Urie

Katelyn Way

Brooke Skylar Wetzstein

Jacob Ryan Thomas Wilson

Braylea Wyrick

Tags

Load comments