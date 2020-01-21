The Jane A. Taylor North Dakota PEO scholarship is available to women who live in North Dakota and who have completed two years of college and wish to continue their studies in an accredited college or university within the state of North Dakota.
Character, leadership, community and school involvement, seriousness of purpose and financial need are other criteria considered.
For application forms, please contact Marg McKennett at 701-572-6131 or Marilyn McGinley at 701-571-3434.
Completed applications must be returned to Marg McKennett, 1703 Fourth Ave. E, Williston, by Feb 15. The committee’s decision will be announced by May 1.