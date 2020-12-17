Board members for the two districts that serve Williston will make up the board of a newly formed district.
All seven seats on the board for Williston Basin Public School District No. 007 went to members of either Williston Public School District No. 1 or Williams County Public School District No. 8. From District 1, board President Thomas Kalil, board Vice President Heather Wheeler and board member Cory Swint won at-large seats.
From District 8, board President Chris Jundt and board member John Kasmer won at-large seats while board Vice President Kyle Renner and board member Sarah Williams won the two seats reserved for board members who live outside Williston city limits.
Jundt was the top vote-getter among at-large candidates with 1,591, followed by Kalil with 1,556 and Kasmer with 1,501. All three will serve four-year terms, as will Kyle Renner, who got the most votes for out-of-town candidates with 1,687. Swint, who got 1,331 votes, Wheeler with 1,304 and Williams with 1,626 will all serve three-year terms.
Chris Lind got 933 votes for an at-large seat and Dawn Hollingsworth, who was also running for an at-large seat, got 548.
The newly formed board will start the process of preparing for the July opening of District 7. The work includes negotiating contracts with teachers and administrators.