Last week's release of a study of all public school districts in Williams County gives insight into what it costs each district to educate students.

The study, put on by Williams County and conducted by David Flowers and Jeff Schatz, former school district superintendents, looked at the financial picture of each district, as well as the condition of buildings, enrollment growth, public perception and curriculum opportunities.

The study also looked at eight other school districts statewide, ranging from nearly 11,000 students to just over 100 students, as comparison points. Here are some of the numbers the study uncovered.

$11,257,133: The lowest taxable valuation in the county, Eight Mile Public School District No. 6 in Trenton.

$127,859,785: The highest taxable valuation in the county. Williams County Public School District No. 8.

119.46%: The average enrollment increase between the 2004-05 and 2019-20 school years.

193.44%: The largest enrollment increase in the county between 2004 and 2019, recorded in Grenora Public School District No. 99.

34.82%: The smallest enrollment increase in the county between 2004 and 2019, recorded in Trenton.

383.50%: The smallest increase in taxable valuation between 2004 and 2019, recorded in Grenora.

1609.40%: The largest increase in taxable valuation between 2004 and 2019, recorded in District 8.

$200,407: The highest taxable valuation per pupil, District 8.

$25,860: The lowest taxable valuation per pupil, Williston Public School District No. 1.

School finances

District # District Name Current enrollment % change since 2004-05 Taxable valuation % change since 2004-05 Taxable valuation per pupil Total mill levy
53-001 Williston 1 4,349 100.32% $112,464,014 563.80% $25,860 124.13
53-002 Nesson 2 356 118.40% $36,273,205 1005.00% $104,233 80.66
53-006 Eight Mile 6 302 34.82% $11,257,133 676.00% $37,275 111.33
53-008 Williams County 8 650 185.09% $127,859,785 1609.40% $200,407 70.29
53-015 Tioga 15 458 84.68% $69,082,267 1120.80% $153,176 51.71
53-099 Grenora 99 179 193.44% $16,441,892 383.50% $91,854 135.89
09-006 West Fargo 6 10,925 97.84% $369,188,224 287.70% $34,187 133.31
09-007 Mapleton 7 144 65.52% $9,779,556 253.30% $67,914 119.51
18-001 Grand Forks 1 7,432 -3.10% $238,194,358 128.00% $32,443 98
18-125 Manvel 125 170 11.11% $6,910,572 106.20% $42,658 97.52
18-127 Emerado 127 113 -4.24% $4,140,906 115.90% $38,342 110
51-001 Minot 1 7,638 13.34% $210,467,947 197.40% $27,977 113.5
51-004 Nedrose 4 568 118.46% $23,586,676 398.60% $41,746 139.7
51-070 South Prairie 70 453 196.08% $12,522,086 285.80% $27,951 159.24

