Last week's release of a study of all public school districts in Williams County gives insight into what it costs each district to educate students.
The study, put on by Williams County and conducted by David Flowers and Jeff Schatz, former school district superintendents, looked at the financial picture of each district, as well as the condition of buildings, enrollment growth, public perception and curriculum opportunities.
The study also looked at eight other school districts statewide, ranging from nearly 11,000 students to just over 100 students, as comparison points. Here are some of the numbers the study uncovered.
$11,257,133: The lowest taxable valuation in the county, Eight Mile Public School District No. 6 in Trenton.
$127,859,785: The highest taxable valuation in the county. Williams County Public School District No. 8.
119.46%: The average enrollment increase between the 2004-05 and 2019-20 school years.
193.44%: The largest enrollment increase in the county between 2004 and 2019, recorded in Grenora Public School District No. 99.
34.82%: The smallest enrollment increase in the county between 2004 and 2019, recorded in Trenton.
383.50%: The smallest increase in taxable valuation between 2004 and 2019, recorded in Grenora.
1609.40%: The largest increase in taxable valuation between 2004 and 2019, recorded in District 8.
$200,407: The highest taxable valuation per pupil, District 8.
$25,860: The lowest taxable valuation per pupil, Williston Public School District No. 1.