Students from across Williams County took part in the annual spelling bee Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Spellers in grades one through eight competed with the top two middle school finishers — Kasey Odegaard of Tioga and Mya Kruzel of Ray — winning the right to represent the county at the state spelling bee. The other winners were:

Middle school

1. Kasey Odegaard, Tioga

2. Mya Kruzel, Ray

3. Kathleen Layupan WMS

4. Kaden Keller, Tioga

Sixth grade

1. Sophie Christen, Bakken

2. Anthony Kram, Bakken

3. Travis Larson, Missouri Ridge

4. London Feist, Bakken

Fifth grade

1. Marriane Reyes, Tioga

2. Frances Huelsman, Bakken

3. Brexton Allard, Bakken

4. Lincoln Mills, Missouri Ridge

Fourth grade

1. Kristen Davis, McVay

2. Maddy Mattiig, Hagan

3. Steven Gautieri, Missouri Ridge

4. Treyson Fisk, Lewis and Clark

Third grade

1. Marley Perez, Rickard

2. Halle Burau, Wilkinson

3. Grace Teske, Grenora

4. Asher Mosley, Hagan

Second grade

1. Amber Wilhelmy, Tioga

2. Percy Miller, TC

3. Henry Hass, Ray

4. Hadley Sorenson, Rickard

First grade

1. Maya Loveridge, Tioga

2. Jermaine Fabro, Hagan

3. Calvin Hass, Ray

4. Justice LaFluer, Grenora

