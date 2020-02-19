Students from across Williams County took part in the annual spelling bee Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Spellers in grades one through eight competed with the top two middle school finishers — Kasey Odegaard of Tioga and Mya Kruzel of Ray — winning the right to represent the county at the state spelling bee. The other winners were:
Middle school
1. Kasey Odegaard, Tioga
2. Mya Kruzel, Ray
3. Kathleen Layupan WMS
4. Kaden Keller, Tioga
Sixth grade
1. Sophie Christen, Bakken
2. Anthony Kram, Bakken
3. Travis Larson, Missouri Ridge
4. London Feist, Bakken
Fifth grade
1. Marriane Reyes, Tioga
2. Frances Huelsman, Bakken
3. Brexton Allard, Bakken
4. Lincoln Mills, Missouri Ridge
Fourth grade
1. Kristen Davis, McVay
2. Maddy Mattiig, Hagan
3. Steven Gautieri, Missouri Ridge
4. Treyson Fisk, Lewis and Clark
Third grade
1. Marley Perez, Rickard
2. Halle Burau, Wilkinson
3. Grace Teske, Grenora
4. Asher Mosley, Hagan
Second grade
1. Amber Wilhelmy, Tioga
2. Percy Miller, TC
3. Henry Hass, Ray
4. Hadley Sorenson, Rickard
First grade
1. Maya Loveridge, Tioga
2. Jermaine Fabro, Hagan
3. Calvin Hass, Ray
4. Justice LaFluer, Grenora