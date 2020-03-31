A monthslong study of all six public school districts in Williams County is finished, but the document stops short of telling districts exactly what they should do next.
“It was clear from the beginning, however, that this study would stop short of recommending a specific solution or outcome. It would not be appropriate, nor would it ensure success if the study made a recommendation for a particular scenario or path forward,” the study’s author’s wrote.
But, David Flowers and Jeff Schatz, former school district superintendents and co-leaders of the study, told a group of listeners Tuesday, March 31, the information to base those decisions on is now at their fingertips.
The study focused on three things: the what, as the study calls facts about the districts; the so what, or the analysis of the facts; and the now what, a possible way to move forward based on the facts and analysis.
The recommendations the study does make are broad and overarching. They include that every district should either start or update a long-term facilities plan, that they collaborate more with the public and each other, form a countywide Education Coordinating Council and continuing to advocate for the state to change the way it funds education.
The study looked at the school facilities in each district, enrollment countywide and district-by-district over time, each district’s financial picture, the curriculum and educational opportunities each district offers and public perception of the district, based on a survey of residents.
That survey showed that the two districts closest to Williston have the most concerns about their district.
Overall, only 42% of people surveyed countywide said they thought their district’s facilities were entirely adequate. Almost all of that dissatisfaction came from Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8.
In fact, 82% of respondents from the county’s other four school districts, which cover Grenora, Ray, Tioga and Trenton, said their district offered adequate facilities. Those numbers were 30% and 37%, respectively, in District 1 and District 8.
District 8 residents showed the most variation about which district they would like their students to attend. Only 33% said they would most prefer their students to stay in District 8. Thirty-six percent preferred District 1, 25 percent would prefer some other district and six percent were undecided.
In District 1, 79% preferred their student to remain in that district, with five percent preferring District 8, nine percent preferring another district and seven percent having no preference.
Tuesday’s presentation ended with a template for making decisions on how to move forward. When looking at various possibilities, districts need to consider the pros and cons of each move as well as whether the move would help meet the district’s long-term goals.
“Ultimately it is up to the stakeholders to explore the information in the individual reports and the executive summary and determine ‘Now What?’” Flowers and Schatz wrote in the report.