Two people have filed to run for one school board seat in Williams County Public School District No. 8.
Dawn Hollingsworth and John Kasmer have both filed to run for the single seat up for election on the District 8 board. Hollingsworth was appointed to the seat last year after former member Deanna Senior resigned.
Kasmer was among the other people who applied for the seat when Hollingsworth was selected.
In Williston Public School District No. 1, there are three candidates running for three seats.
Board member Heather Wheeler is running for her second term on the board. Board member Cory Swint is running to keep the seat he was appointed to last year. Laurie Garbel filed to run, as well. Board member Sara Kasmer is not running for re-election.
The election for both districts is June 9.