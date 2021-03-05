The Williams County Extension and North Dakota State University are hosting a series of classes and meetings on a range of topics this spring.
Virtual Cooking 101 class
Registration for Cooking 101 is now open! This class focuses on providing you with the knowledge and tools to eat well and be active, while still being able to live your lifestyle and stay within your budget. Register online at: https://forms.gle/xKHarNiB6mNFCmif9 Individuals who receive/qualify for food assistance will be given priority. Participate from the comfort of your own home. 8-week course held Wednesdays at 2 p.m. online via Zoom. Starts March 10.
March 10 to April 28
2021 Spring Fever - Garden Forums
Preregistration is required: www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever. Gardeners may attend the forums at a participating Extension location. Educators will be there to share educational materials and expertise. It is important to understand that in-person activities pose an unknown level of risk due to COVID-19. Participation is voluntary. NDSU will take all reasonable measures, but cannot at any level, assure protection from exposure. Please register via this link: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/springfever. You can join us online at home. Go to our website and register for online participation. We will send you a link to the forums. Handouts will be posted on the Spring Fever website by 1 p.m. on the date of each forum. For questions call: 701-577-4595
March 22 to April 12
2021 Annual Spring Tree and Garden Workshop
Join NDSU Extension, Williams County for an educational workshop with specialists from across North Dakota to address current topics in lawn, tree, and garden. Sessions will include tree selection/varieties for Western North Dakota, vegetables/vegetable starting, garden soil Do’s and Don’ts as well as hands-on breakout sessions on a variety of topics. To register go to: https://bit.ly/3usTsgI.
For questions, contact Kelly Leo at 701-577-4595 or kelly.leo@ndsu.edu. NDSU Williston Research Extension Center is located at 14120 Hwy 2, Williston ND.
March 27
Nurtured Heart Approach Virtual Class
Children get so much more – more relationship, more intense relationship – when things are going wrong. The Nurtured Heart Approach will bring you to understand how your best efforts may actually fuel the fire of challenging behavior – and how to make simple shifts that will change everything! Preregistration is required: Call Shanda Harstad at 701-577-4595 or email her at: shanda.harstad@ndsu.edu
April 6, 2021 6:30 p.m. to May 11, 2021 8:30 p.m.