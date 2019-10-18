Musician, author and family engagement specialist Jim Gill is returning to Williston to share his unique brand of music and movement, thanks to the Williston Community Library.
Gill is a child development specialist and completed his graduate studies in child development at the Erikson Institute of Chicago with a special emphasis on the study of play. Gill has toured the country sharing his songs, dances and books with families, encouraging both children and parents alike to engage in playful activities not only as a way to connect to each other, but also as a way to teach the kids through having fun.
“He teaches about the value of play, and incorporating music and dance into it,” Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald. “He really just fantastic. He plays the banjo, he plays guitar, he sings, he dances. He’s all about getting families together to play, but you’re learning while you’re playing. He’s just a really cool guy, and we’re very lucky to have him coming back.”
Gill visited the library in 2016, and was the Keynote Speaker at that year’s North Dakota Library Association Conference. Thanks to a grant from the Robert E. Herman Family Foundation, the library was fortunate enough to get Gill back for not one, but four separate performances. Placher came to hear of Gill from her time working in Michigan, and brought his songs and dances with her when she began working in Williston.
“Ever since I started here in 2011, it was my dream to bring Jim Gill here, because he had never been to North Dakota,” Placher explained. “I saw the impact that he had on the kids back home, so I metaphorically brought Jim with me, because we use his music in our story times, and the kids love it. It’s amazing how they respond to it.”
As for what you can expect from Gill’s concert, Placher said you shouldn’t plan on just sitting still and listening, as Gill’s whole purpose is to get the audience up and moving and involved.
“Do not expect to be sitting in a seat. Do not expect for the kids to be the only ones doing all the action, he’s very much a ‘You’re all going to get involved’ type of guy,” she said. “It is a hands-on, full family, singing and dancing for the entire hour kind of party. It’s going to be so much fun.”
Gill will be at the library on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24, holding two performances each day. On Oct. 23, he will perform at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 24. All shows are free and open to the public, and families with kids of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Placher added that Gill may have copies of his CDs and books for sale at the event, but that the library also has copies for those who are interested.