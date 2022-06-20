Quality day care is coming to the CHI St. Alexius Health campus thanks to the availability of an existing house and the interest of a local day care provider, Kenzie Brown.
Coyote Pups Learning Den, will lease the newly renovated house, known as the Sisters of Mercy House, on CHI St. Alexius Health campus. The new daycare will accommodate up to 60 children and is designed to encourage each child’s growth. The center will focus on cooperative play and creative activities helping kids reach their social, emotional and physical milestones naturally and with ease.
“We’re well aware that there’s a shortage of day care providers in Williston. It’s something our employees and our community members grapple with,” said Dubi Cummings, director of marketing/Foundation at CHI St. Alexius Health.
“The opportunity to take a building that’s not in use and make it available to a local day care provider is a perfect solution for Williston families.”
The CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation and Williston STAR board funded the renovation of the home to accommodate Williston littlest community members.
An open house will take place on July 27, 2022 from 4 - 6:30 p.m, giving community members the opportunity to check out the remodeled daycare facility, meet with the daycare providers and enjoy a cold treat.
“We are thrilled to partner with Coyote Pups Learning Den,” said Scott Ellis, Foundation board chair CHI St Alexius Health. “Not only do they provide a much-needed service, their approach helps prepare the next generation for academic success – and that’s also good for Williston.”