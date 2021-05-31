The CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation announced they received a grant from the State Office of Rural Health program to help promote behavioral health for students.
CHI said the grant is to help execute a portion of the community health needs assessment conducted in 2019 by the UND Center for Rural Health on behalf of CHI St. Alexius Health. One area identified as a need in the community health needs assessment was access to Behavioral Health Resources.
Funds received from this grant will be used to purchase educational resources for local teachers to use in engaging with students who may be engaging in risky behaviors and suffering from mental health related issues.
“We are excited to partner with the office of Rural Health Program to increase access and resources to one of our most vulnerable populations, our youth,” said Lynn Nyquist, physician at CHI St. Alexius Health. “Receiving these funds will allow us to reach and have a positive effect on not only the youth in our community, but their educators as well.”
CHI St. Alexius hosted a Lunch and Learn forum at Lewis and Clark Elementary School on Wednesday, May 26. During this event, behavioral health educational resources were presented to the school for use during the upcoming school year.